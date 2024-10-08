Barcelona's Historic Pursuit: Aiming for a Third Straight Women's Champions League Title

Barcelona is setting its sights on a third consecutive Women's Champions League title. The team, bolstered by the inclusion of Poland's Ewa Pajor, aims to replicate the remarkable achievements of Lyon by securing three straight titles. New contracts for stars Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas enhance their pursuit.

The group stage kicks off on Tuesday, with Barcelona striving to join Lyon as the second team to win three consecutive titles. The Catalan team emerged victorious against Lyon in the previous season's final, a match where Ballon d'Or winners Bonmatí and Putellas scored crucial goals.

Poland star Ewa Pajor, who joined from Wolfsburg, was the competition's leading scorer last season. Despite injuries, Pajor scored 136 goals in nine seasons with Wolfsburg but looks forward to her first Champions League title with Barcelona.

