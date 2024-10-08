Left Menu

Barcelona's Historic Pursuit: Aiming for a Third Straight Women's Champions League Title

Barcelona is striving for a third consecutive Women's Champions League title, strengthened by new signings including Poland's Ewa Pajor. The Catalan team, which recently signed new deals with stars Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas, aims to follow Lyon's footsteps in achieving three straight wins. The group stage begins this Tuesday.

Barcelona is setting its sights on a third consecutive Women's Champions League title. The team, bolstered by the inclusion of Poland's Ewa Pajor, aims to replicate the remarkable achievements of Lyon by securing three straight titles. New contracts for stars Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas enhance their pursuit.

The group stage kicks off on Tuesday, with Barcelona striving to join Lyon as the second team to win three consecutive titles. The Catalan team emerged victorious against Lyon in the previous season's final, a match where Ballon d'Or winners Bonmatí and Putellas scored crucial goals.

Poland star Ewa Pajor, who joined from Wolfsburg, was the competition's leading scorer last season. Despite injuries, Pajor scored 136 goals in nine seasons with Wolfsburg but looks forward to her first Champions League title with Barcelona.

(With inputs from agencies.)

