In a spectacular display of batting prowess, England's Harry Brook dazzled in Multan with a triple century, setting new records alongside Joe Root in an unforgettable fourth day of the first Test against Pakistan. Brook jocularly suggested preserving the conducive pitch for future use, reflecting his scintillating form on an easy-to-bat wicket.

The dynamic duo's 454-run partnership not only obliterated a 67-year-old English record but also left Pakistan trailing by a considerable margin on their own turf. Addressing the media post-match, Brook expressed his hopes that the conditions would now favor England's bowlers in their quest for victory.

Brook's 317 came off 322 balls, marking the fastest triple century by an English player. His remarkable innings makes him the sixth Englishman to achieve such a feat. Meanwhile, Root's composed strokeplay provided the ideal counterbalance, showcasing the comfort and ease between the wickets, despite the sweltering heat.

