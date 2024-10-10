Hima Das Exonerated: Sprinting Back to Victory

Indian sprinter Hima Das has been officially cleared of doping charges by the National Anti-Doping Agency's (NADA) Anti-Doping Appeal Panel, which upheld a previous ruling exonerating her. The decision follows a provisional suspension over three whereabouts failures in a span of 12 months.

After being cleared by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel in March, Hima returned to compete in the 200m at the Indian Grand Prix 1 in Bengaluru on April 30. The Appeal Panel's recent decision confirms her eligibility to compete without any doping charges.

Hima, who has faced several injuries recently, including a hamstring issue, was not named in the last year's Hangzhou Asian Games team. Her reinstatement comes as a relief to the athlete known for her outstanding performances, including a 400m silver and relay golds at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

