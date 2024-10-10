Hima Das Exonerated: Sprinting Back to Victory
Indian sprinter Hima Das has been exonerated from doping charges by NADA's Anti-Doping Appeal Panel, after failing to report her whereabouts three times in a year. Cleared earlier by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel, Hima is back on track, competing in the 200m event at the Indian Grand Prix.
- Country:
- India
Indian sprinter Hima Das has been officially cleared of doping charges by the National Anti-Doping Agency's (NADA) Anti-Doping Appeal Panel, which upheld a previous ruling exonerating her. The decision follows a provisional suspension over three whereabouts failures in a span of 12 months.
After being cleared by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel in March, Hima returned to compete in the 200m at the Indian Grand Prix 1 in Bengaluru on April 30. The Appeal Panel's recent decision confirms her eligibility to compete without any doping charges.
Hima, who has faced several injuries recently, including a hamstring issue, was not named in the last year's Hangzhou Asian Games team. Her reinstatement comes as a relief to the athlete known for her outstanding performances, including a 400m silver and relay golds at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.
(With inputs from agencies.)
