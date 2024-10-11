Haas and Toyota Rev Up for a New Formula One Era
The Haas Formula One team and Toyota have announced a new technical partnership, marking Toyota's return to grand prix racing since 2009. The partnership includes sharing expertise and resources, and features branding on Haas's cars. This collaboration aims to enhance competitiveness in Formula One for both parties.
The U.S.-based Haas Formula One team and Toyota have entered into a multi-year technical collaboration, signaling Japan's leading car manufacturer's return to grand prix racing after a 14-year hiatus.
Haas, using Ferrari power units until at least 2028, is currently seventh in the constructors' championship and seeks to boost its performance through this partnership with Toyota Gazoo Racing. The deal introduces Toyota's branding on Haas cars at the upcoming U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.
The strategic alliance is set to exchange knowledge and resources, with Toyota providing design and manufacturing support. This collaboration is expected to benefit Haas's ambitions while offering Toyota a platform to advance their engineering capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Daniel Ricciardo's Emotional Farewell from Red Bull Racing
Lewis Hamilton Opens Up About Battle with Depression Amid Racing Career
Guangdong's Cultural Extravaganza Takes Global Stage: From 'Wing Chun' to Dragon Boat Racing
Financial Times Highlights: Energy, Media, and Luxury Racing
High-Octane Finale: Young Riders Shine in Indian Motorcycle Racing Championship