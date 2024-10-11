Haas and Toyota Rev Up for a New Formula One Era

The U.S.-based Haas Formula One team and Toyota have entered into a multi-year technical collaboration, signaling Japan's leading car manufacturer's return to grand prix racing after a 14-year hiatus.

Haas, using Ferrari power units until at least 2028, is currently seventh in the constructors' championship and seeks to boost its performance through this partnership with Toyota Gazoo Racing. The deal introduces Toyota's branding on Haas cars at the upcoming U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

The strategic alliance is set to exchange knowledge and resources, with Toyota providing design and manufacturing support. This collaboration is expected to benefit Haas's ambitions while offering Toyota a platform to advance their engineering capabilities.

