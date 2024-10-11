Japan's SV.League Aspires to Global Recognition in Volleyball

The SV.League, Japan's revamped volleyball league, is set to commence with the intention of significantly boosting its international profile. The men's league opener features Osaka Bluteon against Suntory Sunbirds in Tokyo, with ambitions extending beyond their domestic audience to a global volleyball community.

Chairman Masaaki Okawa outlined goals for the league, aspiring to lead Asian volleyball and acquire global recognition by implementing full professionalism by 2027. Each club is devoted to improving player development, training environments, and operational structures to achieve these aims.

Highlighting the league's international draw, renowned players like Russia's Dmitriy Muserskiy and Poland's Aleksander Sliwka join the competition. The women's division is equally competitive, featuring stars like Brazilian Rosamaria Montibeller and Serbian Sara Lozo, promising an intense inaugural season.

(With inputs from agencies.)