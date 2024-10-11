Japan's SV.League Aspires to Global Recognition in Volleyball
The Japanese volleyball league, SV.League, kicks off aiming to elevate its status to a global standard. With the ambition to lead in Asia and achieve full professionalism by 2027, the league hosts international stars and plans to enhance infrastructure and player development for competitive athletic performance by 2030.
- Country:
- Japan
The SV.League, Japan's revamped volleyball league, is set to commence with the intention of significantly boosting its international profile. The men's league opener features Osaka Bluteon against Suntory Sunbirds in Tokyo, with ambitions extending beyond their domestic audience to a global volleyball community.
Chairman Masaaki Okawa outlined goals for the league, aspiring to lead Asian volleyball and acquire global recognition by implementing full professionalism by 2027. Each club is devoted to improving player development, training environments, and operational structures to achieve these aims.
Highlighting the league's international draw, renowned players like Russia's Dmitriy Muserskiy and Poland's Aleksander Sliwka join the competition. The women's division is equally competitive, featuring stars like Brazilian Rosamaria Montibeller and Serbian Sara Lozo, promising an intense inaugural season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- volleyball
- Japan
- SV.League
- global
- professionally
- league
- athletic
- Osaka
- Tokyo
- international
ALSO READ
Star-Studded Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Set to Kick Off with Celebrity and Cricket Icons
Ethan Nwaneri Shines in Arsenal's League Cup Victory
Top Contenders Ready to Blaze the Track at Indian Open U23 Athletics
Arsenal, Juventus, and Roma Triumph in Women's Champions League Group Stage Qualifiers
Exciting Group Stage Draw for Women's Champions League