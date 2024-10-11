Left Menu

Historic Innings Victory: England's Unprecedented Triumph in Pakistan

England, guided by remarkable performances from Harry Brook and Joe Root, achieved an unprecedented test win by an innings, overcoming a 500-plus run deficit. Their record-breaking batting and skillful bowling propelled England to an innings and 47-run victory against Pakistan in the series opener.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 14:14 IST
In an extraordinary display of resilience, England made history by clinching a test match victory by an innings after conceding over 500 runs. The dynamic duo of Harry Brook and Joe Root set the stage with their monumental batting efforts, steering England to a colossal 823-7.

The test witnessed England reducing hosts Pakistan to 220-9, securing a significant innings and 47-run victory. Jack Leach's crucial wickets sparked celebrations among the small but fervent group of England supporters present at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Despite Pakistan's strong first-innings total of 556, they succumbed to pressure and are now determined to regroup as they prepare for the second match of the series, acknowledging England's exemplary performance as a learning opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

