Ross Branch: Trailblazing Triumph in the Rally-Raid World

Ross Branch of Hero MotoSports clinched the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship, becoming the first African to do so. Marking a milestone for the team, Branch maintained stellar performance across the season, ultimately securing the title in Morocco amidst challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 12:17 IST
Ross Branch
Ross Branch made history by becoming the first African rider to win the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship. Competing under the Hero MotoSports Team Rally banner, Branch claimed victory in the final round held at the Rallye Du Maroc.

The accomplishment represents more than just a personal triumph; it's a landmark for Hero MotoSports as well, marking their first FIM World Championship title and breaking the KTM group's years-long monopoly.

Branch's performance throughout the season was exemplary, including a podium finish at Dakar and top placements in subsequent races, culminating in a win that solidified his position in motorsport history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

