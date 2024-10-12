Ross Branch: Trailblazing Triumph in the Rally-Raid World
Ross Branch of Hero MotoSports clinched the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship, becoming the first African to do so. Marking a milestone for the team, Branch maintained stellar performance across the season, ultimately securing the title in Morocco amidst challenging conditions.
- Country:
- India
Ross Branch made history by becoming the first African rider to win the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship. Competing under the Hero MotoSports Team Rally banner, Branch claimed victory in the final round held at the Rallye Du Maroc.
The accomplishment represents more than just a personal triumph; it's a landmark for Hero MotoSports as well, marking their first FIM World Championship title and breaking the KTM group's years-long monopoly.
Branch's performance throughout the season was exemplary, including a podium finish at Dakar and top placements in subsequent races, culminating in a win that solidified his position in motorsport history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Surat's Young Genius Shines at International Junior Mental Calculation Championship
Argentina's Uphill Battle Against South Africa in Rugby Championship Finale
Belgium's Prime Minister Challenges Pope Over Clerical Abuse
Kejriwal Challenges LG's Authority Over MCD Elections, Calls for Road Repairs
Madras Karting Arena Set for Championship Debut