New Zealand Dominates America's Cup Opening Races
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:46 IST
New Zealand secured a commanding 2-0 lead against Britain in the opening races of the America's Cup on Saturday, showcasing superior skill in navigating challenging sea and wind conditions.
The British team faced a technical setback shortly before the first race when battery issues disturbed their preparations, noted skipper Ben Ainslie.
Co-helms Peter Burling and Nathan Outteridge executed excellent performances, while Ainslie's team, backed by Jim Ratcliffe and aligned with Mercedes F1, remains optimistic about overcoming the series deficit with strategic improvements.
