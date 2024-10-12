Left Menu

New Zealand Dominates America's Cup Opening Races

New Zealand clinched a 2-0 lead over Britain in the America's Cup opening races with superior handling of challenging conditions. Britain's start was hindered by technical issues, while New Zealand's co-helms demonstrated strong performances. Both teams are analyzing data for future races in this long series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:46 IST
New Zealand Dominates America's Cup Opening Races
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand secured a commanding 2-0 lead against Britain in the opening races of the America's Cup on Saturday, showcasing superior skill in navigating challenging sea and wind conditions.

The British team faced a technical setback shortly before the first race when battery issues disturbed their preparations, noted skipper Ben Ainslie.

Co-helms Peter Burling and Nathan Outteridge executed excellent performances, while Ainslie's team, backed by Jim Ratcliffe and aligned with Mercedes F1, remains optimistic about overcoming the series deficit with strategic improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

