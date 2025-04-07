Sailing Into History: Women Officers Embark on Epic Maritime Expedition

A group of 12 women officers from India's tri-services embarked on a landmark 55-day sailing expedition from Mumbai to Seychelles and back, spanning 4,000 nautical miles. This bold venture, dubbed 'Samudra Pradakshina,' was launched on Monday, showcasing the grit and determination of the women.

This initiative underscores the indomitable spirit of 'Nari Shakti' and supports gender equality in the maritime domain, as emphasized by officials. The expedition is a preparatory step for an even more comprehensive circumnavigation effort planned for 2026, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The journey also serves as a tribute to the country's legendary women fighters like Rani Velu Nachiyar, Rani Durgavati, and Rani Lakshmi Bai. The flagging-in ceremony is set for May 30, signaling the accomplishment of the groundbreaking voyage and reaffirming India's dedication to inclusive excellence in maritime efforts.

