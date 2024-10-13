India's Dominant Victory: Samson's Stellar Century Shines Again

India claimed a comprehensive 133-run victory over Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Saturday, marking a decisive end to the three-match Twenty20 International series with a clean sweep.

At the forefront was Sanju Samson, whose explosive 111-run performance, alongside captain Suryakumar Yadav's 75, propelled India to a formidable score of 297. Their partnership left Bangladesh battling against the odds.

Bangladesh's reply saw Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das forming a resistant front, but the lack of significant support from other batsmen, compounded by India's tight bowling and sharp fielding, restricted them to 164-7. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi's contribution of three crucial wickets sealed the hosts' triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)