India's Dominant Victory: Samson's Stellar Century Shines Again

India secured a stunning victory against Bangladesh, winning by 133 runs in Hyderabad. Sanju Samson's impressive 111, part of a 173-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav, set the stage for India's 297 total. Despite Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy's efforts, India's bowling brilliance curbed their chase to 164-7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 00:15 IST
India claimed a comprehensive 133-run victory over Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Saturday, marking a decisive end to the three-match Twenty20 International series with a clean sweep.

At the forefront was Sanju Samson, whose explosive 111-run performance, alongside captain Suryakumar Yadav's 75, propelled India to a formidable score of 297. Their partnership left Bangladesh battling against the odds.

Bangladesh's reply saw Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das forming a resistant front, but the lack of significant support from other batsmen, compounded by India's tight bowling and sharp fielding, restricted them to 164-7. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi's contribution of three crucial wickets sealed the hosts' triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

