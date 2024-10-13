Washington Sundar Shines with 'Impact Fielder' Award in T20I Triumph
Washington Sundar was named the Impact Fielder for India's T20I series against Bangladesh, outshining Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag. His exceptional fielding contributed to India's series win. Fielding coach T Dilip praised his remarkable improvement and teamwork that led to a clean sweep victory.
India's cricket team celebrated Washington Sundar as the recipient of the 'Impact Fielder' award, standing out in the T20I series against Bangladesh.
Fielding coach T Dilip lauded Sundar for his notable fielding prowess, surpassing contenders Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag. Coach Dilip recognized Sundar's precise boundary line work, contributing significantly to India's overwhelming series victory.
India concluded the series with a robust performance, spotlighted by Sanju Samson's century, marking a 5-0 sweep with a 3-0 T20I series win over Bangladesh. Next, they will face New Zealand at home before heading to South Africa.
