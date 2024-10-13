Sinner Spoils Djokovic's Centennial Dream in Shanghai

Novak Djokovic's quest for a historic 100th singles title was thwarted on Sunday when he fell to Jannik Sinner 7-6(4), 6-3 in the Shanghai Masters final. The Serbian player aimed to join tennis legends Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer, who have already surpassed this milestone in their illustrious careers.

The tightly contested opening set saw no breaks of serve, pushing the players into a tiebreak. Despite Djokovic's strong service game, Sinner maintained his composure and took the first set with precision and focus, securing critical early points in the tiebreak.

In the second set, Sinner capitalized on a brief lapse in Djokovic's serving prowess to break for a decisive 3-1 lead. The Italian champion, who has bagged seven ATP titles this year, sealed victory with an ace, adding another Masters 1000 trophy to his impressive 2023 collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)