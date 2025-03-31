Left Menu

Novak Djokovic Falls Short of 100th Title, Hails Teen Prodigy Jakub Mensik

Novak Djokovic missed out on his 100th ATP title after losing to 19-year-old Jakub Mensik in the Miami Open. Despite his disappointment, Djokovic praised Mensik's potential, recalling their training sessions in Belgrade. Djokovic believes Mensik will continue to improve, citing his strong serve and movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 10:18 IST
Novak Djokovic Falls Short of 100th Title, Hails Teen Prodigy Jakub Mensik
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic narrowly missed joining the elite club of ATP players with 100 titles, falling to Czech up-and-comer Jakub Mensik at the Miami Open. On a rain-delayed day that tested patience, Djokovic dropped in two straight sets, 7-6(4), 7-6(4).

Despite the setback, Djokovic found solace in losing to Mensik, his former trainee. "I've seen him play since he was 15 or 16," Djokovic said, acknowledging Mensik's development and potential as "amazing."

The 19-year-old Mensik, now the second-youngest champion in Miami history, impressed Djokovic with his powerful serve and improved forehand. "I'm sure we'll be seeing him around," Djokovic remarked, offering hope for the future of tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025