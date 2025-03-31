Novak Djokovic Falls Short of 100th Title, Hails Teen Prodigy Jakub Mensik
Novak Djokovic missed out on his 100th ATP title after losing to 19-year-old Jakub Mensik in the Miami Open. Despite his disappointment, Djokovic praised Mensik's potential, recalling their training sessions in Belgrade. Djokovic believes Mensik will continue to improve, citing his strong serve and movement.
Novak Djokovic narrowly missed joining the elite club of ATP players with 100 titles, falling to Czech up-and-comer Jakub Mensik at the Miami Open. On a rain-delayed day that tested patience, Djokovic dropped in two straight sets, 7-6(4), 7-6(4).
Despite the setback, Djokovic found solace in losing to Mensik, his former trainee. "I've seen him play since he was 15 or 16," Djokovic said, acknowledging Mensik's development and potential as "amazing."
The 19-year-old Mensik, now the second-youngest champion in Miami history, impressed Djokovic with his powerful serve and improved forehand. "I'm sure we'll be seeing him around," Djokovic remarked, offering hope for the future of tennis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
