Jessie Aney Triumphs at ITF Mysore Open
American Jessie Aney emerged victorious against top-seed Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty in the ITF Mysore Open final. Aney, who already claimed the doubles title, won the singles final after a grueling contest. The match concluded in a tense tie-break with a scoreline of 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:30 IST
American tennis player Jessie Aney showcased her resilience in the ITF Mysore Open final by outplaying top-seed Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty.
Aney, who had earlier clinched the doubles title, prevailed in a challenging three-set match that lasted over two and a half hours, concluding with a tiebreaker.
Despite Rashmikaa's strong start, Aney adapted her strategy in the second set and overcame match point pressure to secure a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6) victory, taking home a prize of USD 2,352.
(With inputs from agencies.)
