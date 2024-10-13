Jessie Aney Triumphs at ITF Mysore Open

American tennis player Jessie Aney showcased her resilience in the ITF Mysore Open final by outplaying top-seed Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty.

Aney, who had earlier clinched the doubles title, prevailed in a challenging three-set match that lasted over two and a half hours, concluding with a tiebreaker.

Despite Rashmikaa's strong start, Aney adapted her strategy in the second set and overcame match point pressure to secure a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6) victory, taking home a prize of USD 2,352.

(With inputs from agencies.)