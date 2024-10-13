Left Menu

Jessie Aney Triumphs at ITF Mysore Open

American Jessie Aney emerged victorious against top-seed Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty in the ITF Mysore Open final. Aney, who already claimed the doubles title, won the singles final after a grueling contest. The match concluded in a tense tie-break with a scoreline of 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:30 IST
Jessie Aney Triumphs at ITF Mysore Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

American tennis player Jessie Aney showcased her resilience in the ITF Mysore Open final by outplaying top-seed Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty.

Aney, who had earlier clinched the doubles title, prevailed in a challenging three-set match that lasted over two and a half hours, concluding with a tiebreaker.

Despite Rashmikaa's strong start, Aney adapted her strategy in the second set and overcame match point pressure to secure a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6) victory, taking home a prize of USD 2,352.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024