Harmanpreet Singh Tops Hockey India League Auction

Harmanpreet Singh emerged as the most expensive player in the Hockey India League auction, bought by Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 78 lakh. All franchises spent heavily on Indian core players. Overseas goalkeepers like Ireland's David Harte were also in demand, with significant purchases completed during the day.

Updated: 13-10-2024 18:38 IST
Harmanpreet Singh, India's hockey captain, stood out on the first day of the Hockey India League auction. Soorma Hockey Club secured his talents with a top bid of Rs 78 lakh, making him the most expensive player.

The auction saw eight franchises vying vigorously to secure Indian men's hockey team core players. Abhishek fetched the second-highest bid at Rs 72 lakh, taken by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, while Hardik Singh joined UP Rudras for Rs 70 lakh. Other notable acquisitions included Amit Rohidas to Tamil Nadu Dragons and Jugraj Singh to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

Among international players, Ireland's David Harte was the standout goalkeeper purchase, with Tamil Nadu Dragons acquiring him for Rs 32 lakh. German, Dutch, and Belgian goalkeepers also drew interest. Indian goalkeepers Suraj Karkera and Pawan added to the excitement, acquired by Team Gonasika and Delhi SG Pipers respectively.

