YMCA Faridabad Triumphs in Thrilling Kabaddi Showdown
YMCA Faridabad 'A' team emerged victorious in the inaugural All India Inter-YMCA Kabaddi tournament, defeating YMCA Faridabad 'B' 37-24. The event, hosted at Faridabad Sports Complex, saw YMCA 'A' overcome a first-half deficit to win. Notable teams participated, and the event highlighted the need for more such competitions.
In an exciting climax to the inaugural All India Inter-YMCA Kabaddi tournament, YMCA Faridabad 'A' clinched victory over YMCA Faridabad 'B' with a score of 37-24. The event took place at Faridabad Sports Complex.
Trailing by seven points at halftime, YMCA 'A' rallied, spurred on by local supporters, to overturn the deficit and secure the win in the second half. Earlier, YMCA 'A' defeated YMCA College of Physical Education 36-17 after leading 24-12 during the break to reach the finals.
The tournament witnessed participation from notable teams such as Patiala, Triputtar, Bheemtaal, and Ajmer. Distinguished kabaddi player Anita Mavi inaugurated the tournament, emphasizing the importance of such events to nurture young talent. Vincent George, the president of the National Council of YMCAs in India, praised the athletes and announced plans for upgrading the facilities at the Faridabad Sports Complex.
