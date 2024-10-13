Mahela Jayawardene Returns as Mumbai Indians Head Coach

Mumbai Indians, the five-time Indian Premier League champions, have announced the appointment of former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene as their head coach. This marks a significant overhaul for the team, with a mega auction expected to follow.

Jayawardene takes over from Mark Boucher, who coached the team during a two-year stint in 2023 and 2024. Despite making it to the knockouts in 2023, Mumbai Indians finished last in the most recent season, securing only four wins in 14 matches.

Jayawardene, who held a similar role from 2017 to 2021, expressed enthusiasm about his return, aiming to strengthen the team's legacy and bolster the vision of the franchise's owners. Team owner Akash Ambani highlighted Jayawardene's global success with MI's various teams as a key factor in his reappointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)