Left Menu

India's Stellar Comeback: Women in Blue Restrict Australia to 151/8

India restricted Australia to 151/8 in a crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup match, keeping their knockout stage hopes alive. Despite an early setback, Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris led Australia to a competitive score. India's bowlers, led by Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma, staged a remarkable comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:29 IST
India's Stellar Comeback: Women in Blue Restrict Australia to 151/8
Renuka Singh celebrating a wicket. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a gripping encounter at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, India clawed back to restrict Australia to a challenging 151/8 at Sharjah on Sunday. A strong partnership between Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris laid the groundwork for Australia's innings, putting India on edge in their pursuit of the knockout stage.

Winning the toss, Australia chose to bat but stumbled early with the dismissals of opener Beth Mooney and Georgia Wareham. In a dramatic start, Mooney went after a Renuka Singh delivery, only to be caught by Radha Yadav, leaving the Aussies at 17/2 within the first three overs as Wareham fell for a golden duck next.

Skipper McGrath and Harris took charge, steering the team to 65/2 after 10 overs with Harris contributing crucial runs. However, India's bowlers, spearheaded by Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma, dismantled the Australian lineup systematically, aided by sharp fieldwork like Smriti Mandhana's catch. Australia closed their innings with efforts from Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield, reaching a respectable 151/8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024