India's Stellar Comeback: Women in Blue Restrict Australia to 151/8

In a gripping encounter at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, India clawed back to restrict Australia to a challenging 151/8 at Sharjah on Sunday. A strong partnership between Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris laid the groundwork for Australia's innings, putting India on edge in their pursuit of the knockout stage.

Winning the toss, Australia chose to bat but stumbled early with the dismissals of opener Beth Mooney and Georgia Wareham. In a dramatic start, Mooney went after a Renuka Singh delivery, only to be caught by Radha Yadav, leaving the Aussies at 17/2 within the first three overs as Wareham fell for a golden duck next.

Skipper McGrath and Harris took charge, steering the team to 65/2 after 10 overs with Harris contributing crucial runs. However, India's bowlers, spearheaded by Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma, dismantled the Australian lineup systematically, aided by sharp fieldwork like Smriti Mandhana's catch. Australia closed their innings with efforts from Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield, reaching a respectable 151/8.

