Bunny Shaw's Heroics Propel Manchester City to WSL Summit

Manchester City's Bunny Shaw delivered a stunning performance at Anfield, scoring twice in the second half to secure a dramatic 2-1 win over Liverpool. This victory allowed her team to reclaim the top position in the Women's Super League, surpassing Chelsea.

Liverpool took an unexpected lead with a remarkable goal by Olivia Smith, while a penalty appeal for Sophie Roman Haug was denied. Shortly after this pivotal moment, Shaw headed in a superb equalizer, setting the stage for her late match-winner.

The competition remains fierce, with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Brighton closely challenging at the top of the league. Meanwhile, Everton and West Ham United remain at the bottom after a 1-1 draw, with several teams grappling for vital points in the early season.

(With inputs from agencies.)