Bunny Shaw's Heroics Propel Manchester City to WSL Summit
Bunny Shaw led Manchester City to a crucial 2-1 victory over Liverpool, scoring twice in the Women's Super League match at Anfield. Her efforts reclaimed the top spot for City, surpassing Chelsea, who had briefly been in the lead after a win against Arsenal.
Liverpool took an unexpected lead with a remarkable goal by Olivia Smith, while a penalty appeal for Sophie Roman Haug was denied. Shortly after this pivotal moment, Shaw headed in a superb equalizer, setting the stage for her late match-winner.
The competition remains fierce, with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Brighton closely challenging at the top of the league. Meanwhile, Everton and West Ham United remain at the bottom after a 1-1 draw, with several teams grappling for vital points in the early season.
