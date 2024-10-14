Pat Cummins to Lead Australia Against Pakistan in ODI Series
Pat Cummins will captain Australia's cricket squad in a three-match ODI series against Pakistan. The team includes key players like Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Jake Fraser-McGurk. The series, beginning in November, is crucial preparation ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy in February 2024.
- Country:
- Australia
Pat Cummins is set to captain Australia's One-Day International squad in an upcoming series against Pakistan, marking his first leadership since the World Cup triumph. The three-match series will take place in November, hosting games at esteemed venues including the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Adelaide Oval, and Perth Stadium.
The squad, announced on Monday, features regulars from Australia's test pace lineup, including Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. Notably, Jake Fraser-McGuirk, who struggled in recent Twenty20 matches, has been given another opportunity to prove his mettle.
This series, the last before the ICC Champions Trophy, also sees the inclusion of players like Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Aaron Hardie, the latter coming off a strong performance in England. Cameron Green, however, will be absent due to impending surgery.
