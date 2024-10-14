San Lorenzo's Coach Shuffle: Romangoli Steps Down

In a surprising turn of events, Leandro Romangoli has resigned as the head coach of San Lorenzo after only six months in the position, amid a disappointing performance in the Argentinian Primera Division.

After spending close to 15 years at San Lorenzo as a player and serving as the sports director, Romangoli took on the coaching role following Ruben Dario Insua's departure in April. Despite his deep ties to the club, Romangoli could not turn around San Lorenzo's poor standing, as the team currently sits at 24th place in the league with just 18 points from 17 matches.

The club drew 1-1 against Godoy Cruz on Saturday, further sealing Romangoli's decision to step down ahead of San Lorenzo's upcoming match against Barracas Central. In a statement, the club expressed their gratitude, saying, "We have only words of thanks to Romangoli and his coaching staff... San Lorenzo is your home."

(With inputs from agencies.)