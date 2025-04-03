JD(U) Leader's Resignation Sparks Controversy Over Waqf Amendment Bill

In a major political development, Mohammed Kasim Ansari announced his resignation from the Janata Dal (United), citing his disapproval of the party's support for the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed recently in the Lok Sabha.

In a scathing resignation letter addressed to Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, Ansari expressed profound disappointment over the party's endorsement of the bill, describing it as harmful to the sentiments of millions of Indian Muslims. He accused JD(U) leader Lalan Singh of exacerbating these sentiments during his speech supporting the bill in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Singh defended the bill, dismissing claims of its anti-Muslim stance. He argued that the legislation seeks to ensure greater transparency and enhance the welfare of the Muslim community. Singh also accused opposition parties of leveraging the narrative for political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)