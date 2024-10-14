Players vs. FIFA: The Battle for Soccer's Future
FIFPRO and the European Leagues group have filed a complaint against FIFA, challenging the addition of new men's competitions that overburden players and domestic leagues. The complaint, made to the European Union, accuses FIFA of failing to consult stakeholders properly and abusing its dominant position in soccer. The issue highlights ongoing tensions between FIFA’s role as a governing body and its commercial objectives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:15 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
In a bold move, FIFPRO and the European Leagues group have formally challenged FIFA in the European Union courts. The complaint targets FIFA's initiative to expand men's competitions without consulting key stakeholders adequately.
The contested decisions include adding the 32-team Club World Cup and expanding the World Cup to 48 teams. The union and leagues argue this saturation threatens player health and disrupts domestic league schedules.
This legal action highlights broader discontent with FIFA's dual role as a governing body and a commercial entity, raising questions about its governance model.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FIFA
- European Union
- FIFPRO
- soccer
- player union
- complaint
- competition
- Club World Cup
- World Cup
- UEFA
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RTI Activist Alleges False Complaints and Calls for CBI Probe in MUDA Scam
Sprint Sensations Shine at Indian Open U23 Competition
Court directs Mumbai cops to enquire reporter's defamation complaint against actor Raveena Tandon regarding road rage incident.
U.S. Clinches 10th Consecutive Presidents Cup Win Amidst Fierce International Competition
Ant Competition Drives Birds to Higher Elevations in Mountains