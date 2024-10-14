Left Menu

Players vs. FIFA: The Battle for Soccer's Future

FIFPRO and the European Leagues group have filed a complaint against FIFA, challenging the addition of new men's competitions that overburden players and domestic leagues. The complaint, made to the European Union, accuses FIFA of failing to consult stakeholders properly and abusing its dominant position in soccer. The issue highlights ongoing tensions between FIFA’s role as a governing body and its commercial objectives.

Brussels | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bold move, FIFPRO and the European Leagues group have formally challenged FIFA in the European Union courts. The complaint targets FIFA's initiative to expand men's competitions without consulting key stakeholders adequately.

The contested decisions include adding the 32-team Club World Cup and expanding the World Cup to 48 teams. The union and leagues argue this saturation threatens player health and disrupts domestic league schedules.

This legal action highlights broader discontent with FIFA's dual role as a governing body and a commercial entity, raising questions about its governance model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

