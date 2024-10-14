Players vs. FIFA: The Battle for Soccer's Future

In a bold move, FIFPRO and the European Leagues group have formally challenged FIFA in the European Union courts. The complaint targets FIFA's initiative to expand men's competitions without consulting key stakeholders adequately.

The contested decisions include adding the 32-team Club World Cup and expanding the World Cup to 48 teams. The union and leagues argue this saturation threatens player health and disrupts domestic league schedules.

This legal action highlights broader discontent with FIFA's dual role as a governing body and a commercial entity, raising questions about its governance model.

