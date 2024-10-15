Injury Sidelines Ben Sears from India Test Series

New Zealand's cricket team faces a challenge ahead of their three-Test series against India as right-arm pacer Ben Sears has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

Scans revealed a meniscus tear after Sears experienced knee pain during the Sri Lanka tour, necessitating his withdrawal from the series following medical advice.

In Sears's stead, Jacob Duffy steps in, bringing considerable experience from ODIs, T20Is, and the County Championship, offering a promising prospect for the New Zealand squad.

