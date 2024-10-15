Left Menu

Injury Sidelines Ben Sears from India Test Series

New Zealand's right-arm pacer Ben Sears will miss the Test series against India due to a knee injury. Jacob Duffy replaces him in the squad. Sears's injury was diagnosed as a meniscus tear requiring medical consultations. His absence is a setback, but Duffy's experience offers new opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-10-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 11:12 IST
Injury Sidelines Ben Sears from India Test Series
Ben Sears

New Zealand's cricket team faces a challenge ahead of their three-Test series against India as right-arm pacer Ben Sears has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

Scans revealed a meniscus tear after Sears experienced knee pain during the Sri Lanka tour, necessitating his withdrawal from the series following medical advice.

In Sears's stead, Jacob Duffy steps in, bringing considerable experience from ODIs, T20Is, and the County Championship, offering a promising prospect for the New Zealand squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024