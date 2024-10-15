Injury Sidelines Ben Sears from India Test Series
New Zealand's right-arm pacer Ben Sears will miss the Test series against India due to a knee injury. Jacob Duffy replaces him in the squad. Sears's injury was diagnosed as a meniscus tear requiring medical consultations. His absence is a setback, but Duffy's experience offers new opportunities.
New Zealand's cricket team faces a challenge ahead of their three-Test series against India as right-arm pacer Ben Sears has been ruled out due to a knee injury.
Scans revealed a meniscus tear after Sears experienced knee pain during the Sri Lanka tour, necessitating his withdrawal from the series following medical advice.
In Sears's stead, Jacob Duffy steps in, bringing considerable experience from ODIs, T20Is, and the County Championship, offering a promising prospect for the New Zealand squad.
