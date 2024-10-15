Injury Sidelines Ben Sears from India Test Series

New Zealand's cricket team suffered a setback as pace bowler Ben Sears has been ruled out of the upcoming three-Test series against India due to a knee injury.

The first Test is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, but Sears's participation was in jeopardy following a knee injury sustained during the team's tour of Sri Lanka.

Scans revealed a meniscus tear, and after medical consultations, the decision was made to withdraw him from the series. In his place, Jacob Duffy, who has shown promise in both domestic and international cricket, has been called up to the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)