Rohit Sharma Provides Key Update on Shami's Injury Ahead of New Zealand Series

India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma updates on Mohammed Shami's fitness concerns ahead of Tests against New Zealand, stressing cautious handling of Shami's knee issue to avoid exacerbation. Shami, still recovering post-World Cup ankle injury, is under medical supervision at the National Cricket Academy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:28 IST
Mohammed Shami (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Indian cricket fans are on tenterhooks as Rohit Sharma, captain of the national Test and ODI teams, shared concerning updates about star fast bowler Mohammed Shami. On Tuesday, the eve of India's Test series against New Zealand in Bengaluru, Sharma expressed uncertainty regarding Shami's availability for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia due to ongoing knee issues.

Shami, who has been out of action since the 2023 ODI World Cup owing to an ankle injury, experienced a setback with swelling in his knee, delaying his recovery. Rohit emphasized that the focus remains on Shami's full recuperation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under expert medical guidance, ensuring he doesn't rush back into high-intensity matches prematurely.

The team management's strategy is clear: prioritize Shami's health to avoid risking his performance by rushing his return. Rohit reiterated the importance of allowing Shami sufficient time to regain fitness, indicating planned practice games before any international comeback. Shami's progress will be reassessed post the New Zealand series to determine his potential participation in Australia.

