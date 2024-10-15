Conker Controversy: Steel Scandal at World Championships

The World Conker Championships has launched an investigation into claims that one of its winners for 2024 potentially cheated by employing a steel conker to defeat opponents. Competitors convened Sunday for the annual event held in the grounds of an English country pub.

The competition's goal is to smash an opponent's conker, but this year's men's champion, noted as 'King Conker,' is being scrutinized. David Jakins, a seasoned participant, allegedly carried a steel conker, although he claims it was a joke and not used in competition.

Officials are reviewing video footage alongside other evidence. Jakins has denied the accusations. The inquiry involves examining two conkers from Jakins' matches and statements from judges, emphasizing the difficulties in cheating under vigilant oversight.

