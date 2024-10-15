Maharashtra Leads Group D with an Impressive Win
Maharashtra's women's football team dominated Group D by securing a 26-0 victory over Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Senior Women's National Championship. Key players like Vaishnavi Barate and Arya More led the scoring spree. A draw against Delhi will secure their advancement to the final round.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra surged to the top of Group D standings in the 29th Senior Women's National Football Championship after thrashing Andaman and Nicobar Islands 26-0 on Tuesday.
Star performances came from Vaishnavi Barate and captain Arya More, both netting five goals each, while Sakshi Hiwale added four more.
Maharashtra leads with the superior goal difference. A draw in their next match against Delhi is enough to advance to the final round, with Delhi needing a win to secure the top spot.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Highlights in Sports: From Player Injuries to Historical Moments
Sports Minister Leads Nationwide Beach Cleanup Drive
Sports Highlights: Leonard's Knee Woes, Mutombo's Passing & More
Himachal Pradesh Introduces Shikaras and Water Sports at Gobind Sagar Lake
Sports News Extravaganza: Major Changes and Events Unfold