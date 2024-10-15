Left Menu

Maharashtra Leads Group D with an Impressive Win

Maharashtra's women's football team dominated Group D by securing a 26-0 victory over Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Senior Women's National Championship. Key players like Vaishnavi Barate and Arya More led the scoring spree. A draw against Delhi will secure their advancement to the final round.

Maharashtra surged to the top of Group D standings in the 29th Senior Women's National Football Championship after thrashing Andaman and Nicobar Islands 26-0 on Tuesday.

Star performances came from Vaishnavi Barate and captain Arya More, both netting five goals each, while Sakshi Hiwale added four more.

Maharashtra leads with the superior goal difference. A draw in their next match against Delhi is enough to advance to the final round, with Delhi needing a win to secure the top spot.

