Maharashtra Leads Group D with an Impressive Win

Maharashtra surged to the top of Group D standings in the 29th Senior Women's National Football Championship after thrashing Andaman and Nicobar Islands 26-0 on Tuesday.

Star performances came from Vaishnavi Barate and captain Arya More, both netting five goals each, while Sakshi Hiwale added four more.

Maharashtra leads with the superior goal difference. A draw in their next match against Delhi is enough to advance to the final round, with Delhi needing a win to secure the top spot.

