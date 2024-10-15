Left Menu

Thrilling Draw as Japan and Australia Share the Spoils in World Cup Qualifier

In a tense match, Japan and Australia ended in a 1-1 draw during Asian World Cup qualifying, both scoring through own-goals. Japan tops Group C with 10 points; Saudi Arabia and Bahrain follow closely. Meanwhile, South Korea defeated Iraq 3-2 in another thrilling Group B match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saitama | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:59 IST
Thrilling Draw as Japan and Australia Share the Spoils in World Cup Qualifier
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Asian World Cup qualifying clash between Japan and Australia ended dramatically in a 1-1 draw, with both goals resulting from defensive errors. Shogo Taniguchi's own-goal initially put Australia ahead before Cameron Burgess inadvertently leveled the score for Japan. This result maintains Japan's top position in Group C, accumulating 10 points from four games.

Australia's midfielder Jackson Irvine praised his team's defensive composure, even as Japan's attempts to dominate possession didn't yield clear opportunities. Despite multiple efforts, including Takefusa Kubo's close-range shot and Kaoru Mitoma's deflected attempt, Japan struggled to capitalize on their chances.

Elsewhere, in a high-stakes Group B encounter, South Korea edged past Iraq with a 3-2 victory in Yongin. Oh Se-hun and Oh Hyeong-gyu were instrumental in securing the win, keeping South Korea on track for its 11th consecutive World Cup qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024