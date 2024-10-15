Thrilling Draw as Japan and Australia Share the Spoils in World Cup Qualifier

The Asian World Cup qualifying clash between Japan and Australia ended dramatically in a 1-1 draw, with both goals resulting from defensive errors. Shogo Taniguchi's own-goal initially put Australia ahead before Cameron Burgess inadvertently leveled the score for Japan. This result maintains Japan's top position in Group C, accumulating 10 points from four games.

Australia's midfielder Jackson Irvine praised his team's defensive composure, even as Japan's attempts to dominate possession didn't yield clear opportunities. Despite multiple efforts, including Takefusa Kubo's close-range shot and Kaoru Mitoma's deflected attempt, Japan struggled to capitalize on their chances.

Elsewhere, in a high-stakes Group B encounter, South Korea edged past Iraq with a 3-2 victory in Yongin. Oh Se-hun and Oh Hyeong-gyu were instrumental in securing the win, keeping South Korea on track for its 11th consecutive World Cup qualification.

