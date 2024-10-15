West Indies Triumphs as Matthews and Joseph Shine in T20 World Cup Semifinal Climb
Captain Hayley Matthews and partner Qiana Joseph led West Indies to a resounding win over England, entering the Women's T20 World Cup semifinals. Their opening stand of 102 runs set the stage for a successful chase of England's 142-target with 12 balls remaining, eliminating England from the tournament.
Hayley Matthews, captain of the West Indies women's cricket team, and her opening partner Qiana Joseph delivered impressive half-centuries as their team secured a decisive six-wicket victory against England. This win allows the West Indies to advance to the semifinals of the Women's T20 World Cup.
England's hopes were dashed following the defeat, as Matthews and Joseph combined for a 102-run opening partnership, effectively taking the game away from England. West Indies managed to chase down the target of 142 in just 18 overs, with Deandra Dottin contributing a quick 27 runs to seal the triumph.
In the semifinals, South Africa will confront defending champions Australia, while West Indies face New Zealand. Notably, West Indies ended their league matches with the highest Net Run Rate, eliminating England, who finished third in their group.
