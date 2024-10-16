West Indies Secure Semi-Final Spot with Thrilling Win Over England

The West Indies women's cricket team celebrated a stunning victory against England in Dubai, securing their place in the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup. The win propels them to the knockout rounds alongside South Africa from Group B. Joining Australia and New Zealand from Group A, the tournament's semi-final matchups are now firmly set.

On Thursday, October 17, Australia and South Africa will face off in the first semi-final in Dubai, mirroring the thrilling title decider from last year. Meanwhile, the West Indies are scheduled to clash with New Zealand on Friday, October 18, in Sharjah. Both matches commence at 6:00 pm local time, culminating on Sunday, October 16, when the two semi-final victors will compete for the championship at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The tournament's winners will receive unprecedented prize money, with significant boosts also going to all semi-final participants. In the decisive match against England, the West Indies chose to field first. England's Nat Sciver-Brunt hit a resilient 57* off 50 balls, contributing to a total score of 141/7. Key performers for West Indies included Afy Fletcher and Hayley Matthews with exceptional bowling figures. Captain Matthews and Qiana Joseph led a decisive opening stand, ensuring a six-wicket victory with two overs to spare. Joseph was honored with the 'Player of the Match' accolade for her impressive performance.

