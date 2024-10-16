Left Menu

West Indies Secure Semi-Final Spot with Thrilling Win Over England

West Indies triumphed over England in Dubai, advancing to the T20 World Cup semi-finals along with South Africa. They face New Zealand and Australia face South Africa in the semis. The final promises record prize money. West Indies chased down England's 141 with a strong opening stand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 09:42 IST
West Indies Secure Semi-Final Spot with Thrilling Win Over England
West Indies team. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Indies women's cricket team celebrated a stunning victory against England in Dubai, securing their place in the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup. The win propels them to the knockout rounds alongside South Africa from Group B. Joining Australia and New Zealand from Group A, the tournament's semi-final matchups are now firmly set.

On Thursday, October 17, Australia and South Africa will face off in the first semi-final in Dubai, mirroring the thrilling title decider from last year. Meanwhile, the West Indies are scheduled to clash with New Zealand on Friday, October 18, in Sharjah. Both matches commence at 6:00 pm local time, culminating on Sunday, October 16, when the two semi-final victors will compete for the championship at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The tournament's winners will receive unprecedented prize money, with significant boosts also going to all semi-final participants. In the decisive match against England, the West Indies chose to field first. England's Nat Sciver-Brunt hit a resilient 57* off 50 balls, contributing to a total score of 141/7. Key performers for West Indies included Afy Fletcher and Hayley Matthews with exceptional bowling figures. Captain Matthews and Qiana Joseph led a decisive opening stand, ensuring a six-wicket victory with two overs to spare. Joseph was honored with the 'Player of the Match' accolade for her impressive performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024