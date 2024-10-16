Left Menu

Intense Kolkata Derbies Set to Ignite Upcoming ISL Season

The upcoming Indian Super League season promises excitement with the famous Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC scheduled for January 11. Other key fixtures include derbies involving Mohammedan SC and matches at iconic stadiums across India, culminating in the league phase ending on March 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:15 IST
Intense Kolkata Derbies Set to Ignite Upcoming ISL Season
Olympic football tournament Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Indian Super League (ISL) season is set to intensify with the staging of the famous Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC on January 11. This iconic clash will take center stage as football fans eagerly await the thrill and passion synonymous with this historic rivalry.

Following closely, another Kolkata Derby will see Mohammedan SC and Mohun Bagan SG face off on February 1, with Mohammedan SC colliding with East Bengal FC on February 16. All these high-stakes encounters will unfold at the revered Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Further heightening the excitement, ISL fixtures across India will feature crucial matches such as Bengaluru FC traveling to compete in Jamshedpur, Kerala Blasters facing off against Chennaiyin FC, and the concluding league phase spectacle between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters on March 12 in Hyderabad, shaping the championship's playoff landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024