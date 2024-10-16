Intense Kolkata Derbies Set to Ignite Upcoming ISL Season

The much-anticipated Indian Super League (ISL) season is set to intensify with the staging of the famous Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC on January 11. This iconic clash will take center stage as football fans eagerly await the thrill and passion synonymous with this historic rivalry.

Following closely, another Kolkata Derby will see Mohammedan SC and Mohun Bagan SG face off on February 1, with Mohammedan SC colliding with East Bengal FC on February 16. All these high-stakes encounters will unfold at the revered Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Further heightening the excitement, ISL fixtures across India will feature crucial matches such as Bengaluru FC traveling to compete in Jamshedpur, Kerala Blasters facing off against Chennaiyin FC, and the concluding league phase spectacle between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters on March 12 in Hyderabad, shaping the championship's playoff landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)