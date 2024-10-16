Left Menu

Gerard Pique Speaks Out Against Football's Fixture Overload

Gerard Pique, former Barcelona defender, proposes reducing football match fixtures due to players' physical burdens. Amidst increasing tournaments, he suggests leagues limit team numbers and eliminate new competitions. Pique emphasizes fewer, premium games for players' health and audience engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:37 IST
Former Barcelona and Spain defender, Gerard Pique, has voiced concerns over the heavy fixture schedule in football, urging governing bodies to reconsider their approach. He criticized the introduction of new competitions and the expansion of leagues, suggesting a reduction in the number of matches to alleviate player fatigue.

This statement aligns with a joint complaint filed by FIFPRO Europe, the European Leagues Association, and Spain's LaLiga to the European Union regulators about FIFA's expanding international match schedule. FIFA plans to launch a new Club World Cup with 32 teams by next year and increased the World Cup to 48 teams by 2026, while UEFA has already extended Champions League matchdays.

Pique argued that reducing team numbers in leagues and eliminating newly introduced tournaments would provide more rest for players and improve the sport's overall quality. He emphasized that generating revenues shouldn't come at the cost of the players' well-being and suggested delivering more exclusive and premium experiences with fewer matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

