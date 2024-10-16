England's Batting Blitz Meets Pakistan's Spin Magic in Multan Showdown
In Multan, England's Ben Duckett scored a commanding century, but Pakistan's Sajid Khan took crucial wickets, balancing the second test. England, initially strong at 211-2, collapsed to 239-6 by stumps, trailing by 127 runs. Duckett excelled with the sweep shot before being dismissed by Sajid, who turned the game with late strikes.
On an enthralling day of cricket in Multan, England's opener Ben Duckett showcased his prowess with a commanding hundred. However, the day's narrative took a dramatic turn as Pakistan's off-spinner Sajid Khan dismantled England's line-up with three late wickets.
England appeared formidable at 211-2, in reply to Pakistan's 366, but Sajid Khan's 4-86 performance shifted momentum, leaving England at a precarious 239-6 by day's end. Duckett, alongside Joe Root, had initially led England's charge with aggressive batting, only for the middle order to falter in the evening session.
England's rapid progress, including Duckett's partnerships with Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope, was halted as their collapse left them 127 runs adrift with only Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse at the crease, amplifying the tension in this gripping test series.
(With inputs from agencies.)
