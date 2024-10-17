Left Menu

Dale Steyn's Next Chapter: Leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad, Staying with Eastern Cape

Fast bowling legend Dale Steyn has announced he won't return to Sunrisers Hyderabad as their bowling coach for IPL 2025, but will continue with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 competition. Steyn's role in SA20 continues as the team remains two-time champions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 09:06 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 09:06 IST
Dale Steyn's Next Chapter: Leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad, Staying with Eastern Cape
Dale Steyn
  • Country:
  • India

Dale Steyn, the renowned fast bowler, has confirmed his departure from the Indian Premier League team Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he served as a bowling coach. Announcing his decision on social media platform X, Steyn cited his continued engagement with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20, which has won two consecutive titles.

Despite his acclaimed tenure, Steyn made himself unavailable for the last IPL season, opting to focus on the successful SA20 campaign. His absence was notably filled by former New Zealand bowler James Franklin. Sunrisers Hyderabad's performance, reaching the IPL finals, marked their capability even without Steyn's presence.

Steyn's commitment to Sunrisers Eastern Cape underscores his strategic shift towards nurturing the South African side further with aspirations of clinching a third consecutive SA20 title. The move reflects a personal and professional alignment with the cricketing dynamics of the SA20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024