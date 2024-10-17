Dale Steyn's Next Chapter: Leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad, Staying with Eastern Cape

Dale Steyn, the renowned fast bowler, has confirmed his departure from the Indian Premier League team Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he served as a bowling coach. Announcing his decision on social media platform X, Steyn cited his continued engagement with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20, which has won two consecutive titles.

Despite his acclaimed tenure, Steyn made himself unavailable for the last IPL season, opting to focus on the successful SA20 campaign. His absence was notably filled by former New Zealand bowler James Franklin. Sunrisers Hyderabad's performance, reaching the IPL finals, marked their capability even without Steyn's presence.

Steyn's commitment to Sunrisers Eastern Cape underscores his strategic shift towards nurturing the South African side further with aspirations of clinching a third consecutive SA20 title. The move reflects a personal and professional alignment with the cricketing dynamics of the SA20.

(With inputs from agencies.)