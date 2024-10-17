India's Batting Collapse in Rain-Interrupted Test
Day two of the Test between India and New Zealand saw a rain interruption with India at 13 for 3. Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Sarfaraz Khan were out early. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant remained at the crease as New Zealand's seamers dominated.
In the Test match between India and New Zealand, play resumed Thursday after a rain delay, with India struggling at 13 for 3 at 12.4 overs.
Key wickets of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, along with Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan, fell early in the innings, leaving the team in a precarious position.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant were at the crease, facing a challenging spell from New Zealand's seamers, including Tim Southee, Matt Henry, and William O'Rourke, each taking a wicket.
