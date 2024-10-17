India's Batting Collapse in Rain-Interrupted Test

In the Test match between India and New Zealand, play resumed Thursday after a rain delay, with India struggling at 13 for 3 at 12.4 overs.

Key wickets of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, along with Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan, fell early in the innings, leaving the team in a precarious position.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant were at the crease, facing a challenging spell from New Zealand's seamers, including Tim Southee, Matt Henry, and William O'Rourke, each taking a wicket.

(With inputs from agencies.)