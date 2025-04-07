Left Menu

Harry Brook Takes Helm: New Era for England White-Ball Cricket

Harry Brook has been appointed as the new England white-ball cricket captain following Jos Buttler's departure. Brook, who previously withdrew from the IPL to focus on his national team career, has been integral to England's success and was vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is over the past year.

In a significant reshuffle in England cricket, Harry Brook has been appointed the new captain of the white-ball team. This announcement comes in the wake of Jos Buttler stepping down after a disappointing ICC Champions Trophy campaign.

Brook, who emerged as a key player since debuting for England in January 2022, chose to withdraw from the IPL 2025, prioritizing his international career over franchise commitments, an action that resulted in a two-year ban from the league.

The newly appointed captain expressed his honor in leading the team, citing his lifelong ambition to play for and captain England. As England prepares for an upcoming series against the West Indies, Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, has expressed confidence in Brook's potential to lead the team into a successful future.

