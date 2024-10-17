Left Menu

New Zealand Bowlers Dominate Rainy Test Against India

In a rain-affected test match against India, New Zealand's quick bowlers dominated the opposition, reducing them to 34-6. William O'Rourke took three crucial wickets, while India's batting struggled in challenging conditions. The match saw significant contributions from Tim Southee and Matt Henry, who exploited the seamer-friendly environment effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:17 IST
New Zealand Bowlers Dominate Rainy Test Against India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand's bowlers showcased formidable skill in challenging, overcast conditions, bringing India to its knees at 34-6 during the rain-hit test match on Thursday.

Rishabh Pant stood at 15 not out as the midday break approached, with the day's play disrupted by rain shortly after proceedings had begun. Led by William O'Rourke's impressive 3-13, New Zealand threatened to bowl India out for their lowest home score since 1987.

Key moments included Tim Southee's dismissal of Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Matt Henry's pivotal role in removing both Sarfaraz Khan and Ravindra Jadeja for ducks, leaving the hosts on shaky ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024