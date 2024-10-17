New Zealand Bowlers Dominate Rainy Test Against India

New Zealand's bowlers showcased formidable skill in challenging, overcast conditions, bringing India to its knees at 34-6 during the rain-hit test match on Thursday.

Rishabh Pant stood at 15 not out as the midday break approached, with the day's play disrupted by rain shortly after proceedings had begun. Led by William O'Rourke's impressive 3-13, New Zealand threatened to bowl India out for their lowest home score since 1987.

Key moments included Tim Southee's dismissal of Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Matt Henry's pivotal role in removing both Sarfaraz Khan and Ravindra Jadeja for ducks, leaving the hosts on shaky ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)