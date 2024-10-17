New Zealand Bowlers Dominate Rainy Test Against India
In a rain-affected test match against India, New Zealand's quick bowlers dominated the opposition, reducing them to 34-6. William O'Rourke took three crucial wickets, while India's batting struggled in challenging conditions. The match saw significant contributions from Tim Southee and Matt Henry, who exploited the seamer-friendly environment effectively.
New Zealand's bowlers showcased formidable skill in challenging, overcast conditions, bringing India to its knees at 34-6 during the rain-hit test match on Thursday.
Rishabh Pant stood at 15 not out as the midday break approached, with the day's play disrupted by rain shortly after proceedings had begun. Led by William O'Rourke's impressive 3-13, New Zealand threatened to bowl India out for their lowest home score since 1987.
Key moments included Tim Southee's dismissal of Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Matt Henry's pivotal role in removing both Sarfaraz Khan and Ravindra Jadeja for ducks, leaving the hosts on shaky ground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
