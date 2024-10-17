New Zealand's Bowlers Dominate India in Historic Collapse

In a dramatic day of test cricket, New Zealand's bowlers demolished India's batting lineup, skittling them out for a mere 46 runs, the lowest test total on home soil for the hosts. The impressive bowling performance underlined the visitors' ambition for a historical win.

Fast bowlers Matt Henry and William O'Rourke were the stars of the day with figures of 5-15 and 4-22 respectively, as India struggled in seamer-friendly conditions. The collapse was a stark statistic, marking the third lowest innings total by any team ever in India.

New Zealand ended the day comfortably at 180-3, thanks to Devon Conway's solid 91. With a lead of 134 runs, the visitors are in a commanding position to secure their first test victory on Indian soil in over three decades.

