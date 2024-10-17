New Zealand's Bowlers Dominate India in Historic Collapse
New Zealand's fast bowlers dismantled India's batting lineup for a record low score of 46 in the first test match in India since 1988. Devon Conway's aggressive innings set the tone as New Zealand aimed for victory amidst challenging weather conditions in Karnataka, ending day two with a significant lead.
In a dramatic day of test cricket, New Zealand's bowlers demolished India's batting lineup, skittling them out for a mere 46 runs, the lowest test total on home soil for the hosts. The impressive bowling performance underlined the visitors' ambition for a historical win.
Fast bowlers Matt Henry and William O'Rourke were the stars of the day with figures of 5-15 and 4-22 respectively, as India struggled in seamer-friendly conditions. The collapse was a stark statistic, marking the third lowest innings total by any team ever in India.
New Zealand ended the day comfortably at 180-3, thanks to Devon Conway's solid 91. With a lead of 134 runs, the visitors are in a commanding position to secure their first test victory on Indian soil in over three decades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
