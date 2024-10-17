New Sports Governance Bill Poised to Elevate Indian Sports

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) president, Kalyan Chaubey, has expressed strong support for the newly introduced Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024, highlighting its capacity to rejuvenate Indian sports. Chaubey asserts that the bill will significantly strengthen development from grassroots to senior levels, enhancing infrastructure and training quality.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports recently unveiled the draft bill, calling for public and stakeholder input before October 25. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya presided over a key meeting at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, emphasizing the government's commitment to fostering a transparent sports ecosystem aligned with international standards.

Actor and Rugby India president Rahul Bose praised the bill's intent to promote transparency and accountability while facilitating efficient dispute resolutions. As various sports organizations, including the Indian Olympic Association, engage in discussions, the government aims to finalize a comprehensive framework that embodies fair play and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)