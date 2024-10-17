New Sports Governance Bill Poised to Elevate Indian Sports
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey lauds the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize Indian sports through enhanced development across all levels. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other key figures underscore the bill's role in fostering transparency and athlete-centric federations, aiming for global sports prowess.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) president, Kalyan Chaubey, has expressed strong support for the newly introduced Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024, highlighting its capacity to rejuvenate Indian sports. Chaubey asserts that the bill will significantly strengthen development from grassroots to senior levels, enhancing infrastructure and training quality.
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports recently unveiled the draft bill, calling for public and stakeholder input before October 25. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya presided over a key meeting at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, emphasizing the government's commitment to fostering a transparent sports ecosystem aligned with international standards.
Actor and Rugby India president Rahul Bose praised the bill's intent to promote transparency and accountability while facilitating efficient dispute resolutions. As various sports organizations, including the Indian Olympic Association, engage in discussions, the government aims to finalize a comprehensive framework that embodies fair play and inclusivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Orders Special Audit to Ensure Pension Transparency
Conservative Push for NASA Transparency: Unveiling Discussions on Musk and Trump
Call for Transparency: White Paper Demanded on Surrendered Militants
Advisory Group Report on Fast-Track Projects Published to Ensure Conflict of Interest Transparency
Uttarakhand Celebrates Transparency: Police Honored for RTI Contributions