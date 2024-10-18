Left Menu

Sreejesh Steps Up: India's Junior Men's Hockey Team Eyes Sultan of Johor Cup Triumph

P R Sreejesh, a former Olympic medal-winning goalkeeper, embarks on his first significant challenge as India's junior men's hockey coach. The under-21 team, led by captain Amir Ali, aims for a fourth Sultan of Johor Cup title, starting with a match against Japan. Sreejesh's coaching tenure succeeds his Olympic involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johor | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:04 IST
P R Sreejesh, the former Olympian and two-time medal-winning hockey player, faces his inaugural significant challenge as the coach of India's junior men's team. The team is gearing up to compete for a fourth Sultan of Johor Cup title, initiated by a clash against Japan on Saturday.

The recently retired 36-year-old goalkeeper took over the junior team shortly after India's bronze medal success in the Paris Olympics. India is optimistic, considering past victories over Japan at the Junior Asia Cup and the Sultan of Johor Cup last year.

Captain Amir Ali expressed excitement about the upcoming tournament under Sreejesh's leadership, while vice-captain Rohit emphasized the team's rigorous preparation and the opportunity for new players to showcase their skills. Sreejesh aspires to nurture young talent akin to Rahul Dravid's contribution to Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

