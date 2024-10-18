Left Menu

Ravindra's Stellar Century Puts New Zealand in Command Against India

Rachin Ravindra's impactful century led New Zealand to a commanding first-innings total of 402 against India in their opening test, securing a lead of 356 runs. Ravindra's partnership with Tim Southee further extended New Zealand's advantage, making it challenging for India to avoid a home defeat.

In a riveting display of cricket, Rachin Ravindra crafted a game-defining century as New Zealand amassed 402 runs, granting them a substantial lead over India in their opening test. The rain-hit game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium saw the visitors making the most of their batting opportunities on a sunny day three.

Starting at 180-3, New Zealand capitalized on Ravindra's 134 and Tim Southee's 65, significantly denting India's prospects of a home victory. Facing a deficit of 299 runs, India scored 57 without loss by tea time, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma holding the fort.

Ravindra, whose roots trace back to Bengaluru, delivered a brilliant 134, thrilling local fans. He collaborated with Southee in a crucial 137-run partnership. Despite India's pace attack initially rattling the opposition, New Zealand overcame early losses and cruised beyond 400, maintaining their dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

