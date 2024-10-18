PT Usha Raises Alarm Over Sports Governance Bill's Impact on IOA Autonomy

PT Usha, the President of the Indian Olympic Association, has voiced strong concerns regarding the Draft National Sports Governance Bill. She argues that the proposed regulatory authority could compromise the autonomy of the IOA and national federations, potentially leading to an international suspension.

In correspondence with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Usha highlighted the lack of clarity concerning the role of State Olympic Associations. This ambiguity, she suggests, could hinder efforts to decentralize sports governance across India, a move she deems crucial for progress.

The sprint icon's apprehensions extend to the significant powers vested in the proposed regulatory authority, which might create conflicts between the government and international sports bodies, especially the IOC, historically protective of national Olympic committees' independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)