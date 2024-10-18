Left Menu

PT Usha Raises Alarm Over Sports Governance Bill's Impact on IOA Autonomy

PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, has expressed concern over the Draft National Sports Governance Bill. She believes it may undermine the autonomy of the IOA and national federations, risking international suspension. Usha emphasized the need for clarity on the role of State Olympic Associations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:30 IST
PT Usha Raises Alarm Over Sports Governance Bill's Impact on IOA Autonomy
  • Country:
  • India

PT Usha, the President of the Indian Olympic Association, has voiced strong concerns regarding the Draft National Sports Governance Bill. She argues that the proposed regulatory authority could compromise the autonomy of the IOA and national federations, potentially leading to an international suspension.

In correspondence with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Usha highlighted the lack of clarity concerning the role of State Olympic Associations. This ambiguity, she suggests, could hinder efforts to decentralize sports governance across India, a move she deems crucial for progress.

The sprint icon's apprehensions extend to the significant powers vested in the proposed regulatory authority, which might create conflicts between the government and international sports bodies, especially the IOC, historically protective of national Olympic committees' independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024