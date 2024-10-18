Virat Kohli Reaches 9000 Test Runs Milestone
Virat Kohli becomes the fourth Indian to surpass 9000 runs in Test cricket during a match against New Zealand. He joins legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar. Despite being the slowest among them to achieve this feat, Kohli recently set another record with 27,000 international runs in 594 innings.
Batting prodigy Virat Kohli etched his name in the annals of cricket once again by becoming the fourth Indian to surpass 9000 Test runs. This achievement occurred during the third day of the opening Test against New Zealand on Friday.
Kohli joined an elite group, rubbing shoulders with cricket icons such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar, albeit being the slowest to reach this milestone with 197 innings.
Despite a nine-ball duck in India's first innings, Kohli scored over 50 in the second innings to achieve this landmark. Recently, he also became the fastest to reach 27,000 international runs in only 594 innings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
