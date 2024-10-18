Left Menu

Virat Kohli Reaches 9000 Test Runs Milestone

Virat Kohli becomes the fourth Indian to surpass 9000 runs in Test cricket during a match against New Zealand. He joins legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar. Despite being the slowest among them to achieve this feat, Kohli recently set another record with 27,000 international runs in 594 innings.

Bengaluru | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:04 IST
Virat Kohli

Batting prodigy Virat Kohli etched his name in the annals of cricket once again by becoming the fourth Indian to surpass 9000 Test runs. This achievement occurred during the third day of the opening Test against New Zealand on Friday.

Kohli joined an elite group, rubbing shoulders with cricket icons such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar, albeit being the slowest to reach this milestone with 197 innings.

Despite a nine-ball duck in India's first innings, Kohli scored over 50 in the second innings to achieve this landmark. Recently, he also became the fastest to reach 27,000 international runs in only 594 innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

