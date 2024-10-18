Pakistan Clinches Thrilling Victory in Multan, Levels Series Against England

On Friday, Pakistan concluded a nearly four-year wait for a home victory, triumphing over England by 152 runs in the second Test held in Multan, tying the series at 1-1. The hosts maintained control after a strong comeback, provoking an English mid-order collapse in the first innings.

The emphatic win followed Pakistan's innings defeat in the first Test. England struggled in their final innings, managing just 144 runs while chasing 297. Starting Day 4 at 36/2, England's innings swiftly unraveled. Sajid Khan struck early, removing Ollie Pope for 22, setting the day's tone.

Star player Joe Root soon succumbed to Noman Ali for 18 as England stumbled to 55/4. Despite Ben Stokes' resilient 37, England's collapse continued. Noman Ali achieved a career-best 8/46, elevating his match tally to 11 wickets for 147 runs. Sajid Khan's 7 wickets earlier, combined with 2 more in the second innings, earned him Player of the Match.

(With inputs from agencies.)