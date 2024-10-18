Spin Strategy: Masood Eyes Spin-Heavy Triumph in Rawalpindi Test
Pakistan captain Shan Masood aims for another spin-supported win in Rawalpindi after a decisive victory over England. Spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali were pivotal in their recent success. Pakistan replicated its spin strategy using the same pitch and tactics, searching for another victory.
Pakistan captain Shan Masood is banking on the heat to produce another spin-friendly wicket in the upcoming third and final Test against England at Rawalpindi. This strategy follows their resounding 152-run victory in the second Test.
Spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali monopolized England's wickets, marking the end of Masood's six-match losing streak and the team's first home win since early 2021 against South Africa. The tactic involved reusing the Multan pitch and employing two giant fans to dry it and complementing their lineup with seven spinners.
Masood is optimistic that the continued sultry weather will help create a conducive playing condition for spinners. Despite uncertainties about the Rawalpindi pitch's behavior, efforts are ongoing to prepare a track apt for a satisfying Test match showdown.
