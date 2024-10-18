Left Menu

Wayne Rooney Faces Ban After Heated Match Incident

Plymouth Argyle's manager, Wayne Rooney, received a one-match ban and a £5,500 fine following misconduct during a game against Blackburn Rovers. The incident stemmed from Rooney's alleged abuse of a match official after an equalizing goal. Despite his dismissal, Rooney returned to celebrate a late winner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:52 IST
Wayne Rooney Faces Ban After Heated Match Incident
Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney, the manager of Plymouth Argyle, has been handed a one-match ban for misconduct during a thrilling 2-1 victory against Blackburn Rovers earlier this month, as confirmed by the Football Association.

The former Manchester United star was charged for allegedly insulting the fourth official and reappearing on the pitch post-dismissal. Rooney's frustration peaked when Blackburn scored an equalizer in the 86th minute, which he believed was unjust.

Rooney, dismissed by referee James Linington, returned to celebrate a late goal by Morgan Whitaker. The ban includes a £5,500 fine due to his improper conduct, as stated by the FA. Plymouth sits 14th in the rankings ahead of their visit to Cardiff City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024