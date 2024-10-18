Wayne Rooney Faces Ban After Heated Match Incident

Wayne Rooney, the manager of Plymouth Argyle, has been handed a one-match ban for misconduct during a thrilling 2-1 victory against Blackburn Rovers earlier this month, as confirmed by the Football Association.

The former Manchester United star was charged for allegedly insulting the fourth official and reappearing on the pitch post-dismissal. Rooney's frustration peaked when Blackburn scored an equalizer in the 86th minute, which he believed was unjust.

Rooney, dismissed by referee James Linington, returned to celebrate a late goal by Morgan Whitaker. The ban includes a £5,500 fine due to his improper conduct, as stated by the FA. Plymouth sits 14th in the rankings ahead of their visit to Cardiff City.

