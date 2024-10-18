Vietnam's Historic Triumph at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
Vietnam achieved a historic victory at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship. Nguyen Anh Minh led the charge with an outstanding performance, finishing with a 12-under total. Vietnam's team ultimately claimed a record-setting win in the 30th edition, fending off strong competition from golf heavyweights including Japan and Australia.
Vietnam emerged victorious at the 30th Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship, marking a significant milestone in the tournament's history.
Guided by Nguyen Anh Minh's stellar performance, who finished with a remarkable 12-under-par score, Vietnam bested established golfing nations like Japan and Australia. Anh Minh secured individual honors, continuing his ascent in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
Vietnam's triumph was encapsulated in a final-round team score of eight under 136, asserting their dominance with a total of 20-under 556, thus rewriting golf history by defeating defending champions Japan by three strokes.
