Vietnam's Historic Triumph at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Vietnam emerged victorious at the 30th Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship, marking a significant milestone in the tournament's history.

Guided by Nguyen Anh Minh's stellar performance, who finished with a remarkable 12-under-par score, Vietnam bested established golfing nations like Japan and Australia. Anh Minh secured individual honors, continuing his ascent in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Vietnam's triumph was encapsulated in a final-round team score of eight under 136, asserting their dominance with a total of 20-under 556, thus rewriting golf history by defeating defending champions Japan by three strokes.

