Vietnam's Historic Triumph at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Vietnam achieved a historic victory at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship. Nguyen Anh Minh led the charge with an outstanding performance, finishing with a 12-under total. Vietnam's team ultimately claimed a record-setting win in the 30th edition, fending off strong competition from golf heavyweights including Japan and Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vietnam | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vietnam emerged victorious at the 30th Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship, marking a significant milestone in the tournament's history.

Guided by Nguyen Anh Minh's stellar performance, who finished with a remarkable 12-under-par score, Vietnam bested established golfing nations like Japan and Australia. Anh Minh secured individual honors, continuing his ascent in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Vietnam's triumph was encapsulated in a final-round team score of eight under 136, asserting their dominance with a total of 20-under 556, thus rewriting golf history by defeating defending champions Japan by three strokes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

