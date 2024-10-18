Left Menu

India Eyes Strong Comeback on Fourth Day Against New Zealand

India finds itself trailing by 125 runs after the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Led by Rachin Ravindra's century, New Zealand's response to India's 46 resulted in 402 runs. With key dismissals and a strategy shift, India aims to leverage its spinners on Day 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:08 IST
Kuldeep Yadav (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
On the third day of the first Test between India and New Zealand at Bengaluru, India ended the day trailing by 125 runs following Virat Kohli's late dismissal. Kuldeep Yadav noted the difficulty in managing the run rate on an uncooperative pitch.

New Zealand posted a formidable 402 runs in response to India's initial score of 46, powered by Rachin Ravindra's century and Tim Southee's aggressive half-century. Kohli's dismissal by Glenn Phillips disrupted a vital 136-run partnership with Sarfaraz Khan, who remained unbeaten at 70.

Looking ahead to the fourth day, Kuldeep outlined a focused, session-by-session approach. Despite the tough conditions, he suggested that spinners could become more effective if the match reaches a fifth day, predicting vital opportunities for India's bowling attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

