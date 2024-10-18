Left Menu

Spinners Propel New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final Triumph

Eden Carson and Amelia Kerr led New Zealand to the Women's T20 World Cup final with a thrilling eight-run victory over West Indies. The spin duo's crucial wickets were instrumental in defending a modest 128, culminating in a showdown against South Africa on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sharjah | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:14 IST
Spinners Propel New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final Triumph
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

New Zealand's remarkable spinners, Eden Carson and Amelia Kerr, have propelled their team into the Women's T20 World Cup final after a tight eight-run win against the West Indies.

The White Ferns, longtime aspirants after being runners-up in 2009 and 2010, will face South Africa in the highly anticipated final match on Sunday. The spin duo successfully defended a modest total of 128 runs, demonstrating exceptional skill and composure.

Carson's early breakthroughs and Kerr's precise leg-breaks, which included the dismissal of the dangerous Deandra Dottin, played pivotal roles in securing the victory. Veteran Suzie Bates bowled the decisive final over, successfully containing the West Indies to secure their finals berth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024