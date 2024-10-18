Spinners Propel New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final Triumph

New Zealand's remarkable spinners, Eden Carson and Amelia Kerr, have propelled their team into the Women's T20 World Cup final after a tight eight-run win against the West Indies.

The White Ferns, longtime aspirants after being runners-up in 2009 and 2010, will face South Africa in the highly anticipated final match on Sunday. The spin duo successfully defended a modest total of 128 runs, demonstrating exceptional skill and composure.

Carson's early breakthroughs and Kerr's precise leg-breaks, which included the dismissal of the dangerous Deandra Dottin, played pivotal roles in securing the victory. Veteran Suzie Bates bowled the decisive final over, successfully containing the West Indies to secure their finals berth.

(With inputs from agencies.)